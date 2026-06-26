Why Netflix’s expanded deal for Russian cartoon ‘ Masha and the Bear’ is sparking backlash in Ukraine

Netflix has been facing criticism in Ukraine after obtaining permission to screen two new seasons of the Russian cartoon Masha and the Bear, a children’s series that administrators have described as a Kremlin “ soft power” tool shaping young minds.

The streaming giant has also extended its license for earlier episodes and the agreement makes the animated series available on Netflix in more than 100 countries, including markets in North America, Asia, Europe, and Latin America.

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The Russian studio Animaccord produces these cartoons which feature a young girl and a bear, and the show has become one of Russia’s most prominent entertainment exports.

Meanwhile, proponents of the show described it as wholesome amusement, but analysts in Ukraine say it helps promote a positive perception of Russia among young audiences.

In line with the growing controversy, Ukraine’s Center for Countering Disinformation has described Masha and the Bear as a Russian “ soft power” tool. It said the cartoon promotes a positive image of Russia through the bear character, exposes foreign flaws through Masha’s behaviour and normalizes Soviet-era militarism.

The center further clarified that the animated series had already faced severe criticism in several European countries including Italy, Finland, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

The recent backlash arose during the fifth year of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine amid broader Ukrainian efforts to mitigate the influence of Russian media.

In addition, Ukrainian media reported that some viewers said they were calling their subscriptions to Netflix.