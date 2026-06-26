Brooks Nader 'going out on dates' after breakup with Taron Egerton?

Brooks Nader has admitted that she is enjoying her single era more after her separation from rumoured boyfriend Taron Egerton.

For those unaware, Nader clarified in an interview with TMZ on Wednesday, June 24, that she never dated the 36-year-old Welsh actor.

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"I'm just single, having fun, always," the Dancing with the Stars dancer stated.

Now, a well-placed insider told PEOPLE magazine, "Brooks is totally single right now. She's been going out on dates and having fun, but her main focus is Baywatch."

The source added, "Brooks is currently filming both Baywatch and Love Thy Nader in L.A. right now. Her main focus is on work."

Notably, these claims come after an insider told PEOPLE on March 31 that Nader and Egerton had "been on multiple dates."

"She likes hanging out with him. She's just enjoying it for what it is, but she's definitely into him," the source stated at that time.

They went on to quip that Egerton is "fun to be around" and is "very charming with his British accent."

Nader previously tied the knot with advertising executive Billy Haire in 2019, but their marriage could not last long, and they ended up annulling their marriage in 2024.

Following her divorce, she dated her Dancing with the Stars partner, Gleb Savchenko, in 2024 but separated in 2025 because of his infidelity.

It is pertinent to mention that Brooks Nadar has also been romantically linked to tennis stars Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz.