Bill Gates' extramarital affairs: Who are Mila Antonova, Karima Nigmatulina and Alice Jacobs?

Bill Gates later admitted to a third extramarital affair with another female scientist following scrutiny from US congressmen

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates disclosed names of three women with whom he had extramarital affairs, during a testimony before House Oversight Committee investigating Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

According to The Telegraph, the billionaire revealed that he had affairs with two Russian women, naming them as Mila Antonova, a bridge player, and Karima Nigmatulina, a nuclear physicist.

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Mr Gates later admitted to a third extramarital affair with another female scientist following scrutiny from US congressmen during the hours-long testimony on June 10, the publication reported citing a transcript.

He also alleged that he had had an affair with Dr Alice Jacobs Nesselrodt, a medical entrepreneur, before he met Epstein in 2011.

Mila Antonova

She was born in Tolyatti, Russia and studied management at the Tolyatti Management Institute (2000-2005). After moving to the United States the Russian pursued competitive bridge and made efforts to establish an online bridge-teaching platform.

Antonova had a relationship with Gates around 2010, when she was in her 20s and he was in his mid-50s.

They met at a bridge tournament. Epstein met Antonova in 2013 through a Gates associate, paid for her coding school tuition, and provided other assistance as she sought funding for her bridge venture.

Karima Nigmatulina

Karima Nigmatulina is a Russian nuclear scientist and physicist, holding a PhD from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

Some of her work related efforts were supported by funding linked to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Bill Gates disclosed that the extramarital relationship with her occurred in the context of her scientific work, including nuclear fission research and disease modeling connected to a company in which he was an investor.

Jefferey Epstein learned of the affair and attempted to use it as leverage.

Alice Jacobs

She is a Harvard-trained physician, medical entrepreneur, and molecular diagnostics executive. Dr Alice Jacobs earned her medical degree from Harvard Medical School and previously studied art history at Stanford University.

Her relationship with Bill Gates started before the billionaire met Jeffrey Epstein in 2011. Epstein reportedly knew of the affair and referenced her in a 2013 email.