Charli XCX teases a collaboration for new music: ‘You won’t be able to guess’
Charli XCX hinted on a collaboration that would leave fans shocked
Charli XCX has revealed that there is one collaboration on her upcoming album Music, Fashion, Film.
The follow-up to 2024's Brat is set for release on July 24, and Charli has admitted fans will struggle to guess who the only featured artist is.
Appearing on French TV show Quotidien, she teased, “There is one collaboration.”
“I’m not telling you, but you won’t be able to guess,” she added.
Charli, who put John Cale, Marc Jacobs, and Martin Scorsese on the cover to represent her heroes in the three respective industries, insisted it's impossible to guess who it is.
She said, “I’d bet money on you not guessing. You can try!”
“You could have 1000 chances and you still wouldn’t guess,” Charli XCX teased.
So far, fans have heard the singles Rock Music, which divided fans, and SS26.
The next track, Wink Wink, is set to land on Friday, June 26.
This week, Charli and Madonna put to bed feud rumours as they spent several hours partying together in Paris.
After the 33-year-old star declared in Rock Music that "the dance floor is dead," Madonna, who is releasing the dance album Confessions II soon, posted a series of disco themed images on Instagram with a caption many fans saw as a direct clapback.
She wrote, “If your Dance Floor feels dead Maybe you’re playing the wrong music (sic)."
However, the pair silenced the speculation as they sat side by side, smoked cigarettes, and hugged at the Saint Laurent menswear spring/summer 2027 fashion show on Tuesday June 23.
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