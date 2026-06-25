‘Toy Story 5’ bosses reveal if there will be a live-action movie

Toy Story 5's producer and director rejects the idea of a live-action Toy Story movie.

Lindsey Collins suggested Pixar is not interested in Disney doing a version of its animated intellectual property combining real-life actors and physical sets with Computer-Generated Imagery characters, as it did for The Lion King (2019), Lilo + Stitch (2025), Moana (2026), and others.

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BAFTA asked Collins and Toy Story 5's director, Andrew Stanton, if a live-action Toy Story film is on the cards, but the pair were quick to shut down the concept.

She said, "Oh, God, no, I hope not. Please God, no. Don't say that loudly! You know that Disney is going to be like [pulls silly face].”

"No. The answer is a hard no,” she confirmed.

Stanton added, "That's like a hat on top of a hat. I hope not. A hard no."

However, 69-year-old Tom Hanks, who has voiced Woody the Cowboy in all five Toy Story movies, thinks Disney could use artificial intelligence (AI) to recreate the sheriff's voice should Toy Story 6 be made.

He told Entertainment Weekly, "Time is undefeated. The question would be whether or not we could cobble together some version of me. Every word we have ever recorded in time on Toy Story is on digital media somewhere, so they could put together anything they would want."

However, the two-time Oscar winner believes Toy Story 6 should only be made if it is "worthwhile."

Hanks said, "If you're gonna do another Toy Story, it better be worthwhile.”

"It better be great. You better be examining some theme that is not just dragging it out because people like the title. I mean, it is a huge corporate business without a doubt, I'm not gonna discount that. But unless it's good, new, fresh, there's no reason to do it at all,” he added.

Although Disney and Pixar have not confirmed Toy Story 6, it may be likely, as the fifth instalment had a strong performance at the box office in its opening weekend, grossing $312 million worldwide against its $250 million budget.