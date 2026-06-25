Anthropic hires 8 for Asia-Pacific data center expansion

Anthropic's $965 billion valuation has triggered a hiring spree across Asia-Pacific, with eight new compute roles opening in Australia and Japan as the AI company races to scale infrastructure alongside explosive revenue growth.

Anthropic's revenue run-rate hit $47 billion in May, more than five times the $9 billion figure from end of 2025. The company raised $65 billion at its staggering $965 billion valuation, but the pace has strained its systems.

Advertisement

"Growth at this pace places an inevitable strain on our infrastructure," according to Anthropic in an April blog post, owing to unprecedented consumer growth that affected reliability and performance.

Out of its thirteen total openings for the compute department, eight are in regard to data centres in Australia or Japan.

There is plenty of renewable energy and land in Australia together with stable legal environments for big compute construction projects.

Australia is part of the Five Eyes intelligence alliance with the US, which makes it safe from threats for AI compute centres. This is especially true since there have been threats of Middle Eastern conflicts to the data centres in the region, and two facilities of Amazon have been attacked.

Japan draws attraction through its political stability, dependable electrical grid and governmental investment into artificial intelligence infrastructure within the country. The Microsoft and GMI Cloud also made considerable announcements in terms of investments into the region.

According to the Wood Mackenzie principal analyst Xiaonan Feng, "securing power is becoming more challenging than securing land, financing or permits."

Copyright laws may also pose an obstacle for the Australian market for training artificial intelligence because some Australian politicians are running campaigns against exceptions for AI training in copyright laws.