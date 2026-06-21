Two TV stars face fury after separate on-air blunders during World Cup

As World Cup buzz is at its peak, a social media firestorm has erupted after a presenter made controversial remarks.



Her name was France Pierron, a TV host in France.

Advertisement

She slammed Jeremy Doku, the Belgian winger, for being open to briefly leaving the World Cup to attend the birth of his first child, due in July.



On sports show L'Équipe de Choc, Pierron said, "This outrages me."

"When you are lucky enough to appear at a World Cup, there are hundreds of footballers who would kill to be in your place."

Pierron further intensified her criticism, claiming that fathers have a limited role in the delivery room.

"I’m sorry, the father serves no purpose. He is an extra. He just holds your hand and takes a photo."

These remarks sparked a strong backlash, forcing the TV host to tender a public apology.

"I understand that they may have shocked, hurt, or wounded some of you, and I am sorry for that," she said on X.

"My intention has never been to minimise the place or role of fathers with their partner and their child."

But this is not the only media storm which caught the attention of many during the 2026 World Cup.

It is when Argentine TV host Florencia Peña wrongly announced the death of Lionel Messi's father, Jorge Messi.

The claim exploded on social media, prompting the Messi family to issue a statement that the football star's father is alive.

Though the statement added he was recovering from a health issue, the family did not disclose.

This sparked fierce criticism of Peña. In response, she issued an apology.

“I apologise to the Messi family. I am deeply ashamed to have been involved in this mistake," she said.

"I apologise to the Messi family. I am deeply ashamed to have been involved in this mistake," she said.

These twin controversies involving the media in a fast-paced news cycle put a spotlight on the role of the press during the high-profile World Cup.