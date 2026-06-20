Why Germany’s World Cup team faces a tarmac security check before its Toronto flight

The German national team reportedly faced a tarmac security check before the Toronto flight. This incident sparked online discussions about how significant it is for charter flights to be thoroughly screened for international teams.

Notably, no complaints were received from the German Football Association as the team geared up for the 4 p.m. ET kickoff at BMO field, competing in their second Group E fixture with stars like Joshua Kimmich and Jamal Musiala.

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The German delegation arrived in Toronto following a dominant start to their World Cup campaign in the United States. It has been observed that the players and coaching staff underwent custom screening on the tarmac immediately after stepping off the plane.

In addition, FIFA also faces complex logistics spanning 16 major cities across three countries such as Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

It is pertinent to mention that the Belgian national team underwent a similar tarmac security check in Atlanta in March 2026, it sparked substantial public interest.

On social platform X, a recent incident sparked a wave of intriguing comments with one user writing, “I guess soccer players are safe and get special treatments, but the "TSA" guy doesn't do the screening properly.”

The second user wrote, “At this point it’s not just football… it’s a full global operation.”