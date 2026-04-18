Celine Dion finally drops her first song in most-awaited comeback

Celine Dion is finally back!

The iconic singer has made a special comeback as she released her first original song in years.

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The track Dansons, written by longtime collaborator Jean-Jacques Goldman, was released on April 17, alongside a music video.

In the statement, Goldman said, "It was 2020. The world was stopping and yet people were dancing, confined to their home."

"Six years later, the virus is gone, but there is no need to change a word, the world isn't spinning any more smoothly, and we are still dancing ‘above the abyss,'" he added.

On Instagram, Celine Dion shared a teaser of the music video of her track, writing, "The official video for "Let's Dance" is now online. Link in bio."

"Thanks to Esther Abrami, Lola Dubini, Victoria Dauberville & Mathieu Forget for participating," she added.

Dion announced in March that she'll be making her comeback to the stage for a five-week residency in Paris, marking her first major performances since announcing her stiff-person syndrome diagnosis in December 2022.

Notably, she is set to play 16 shows at La Defense Arena between September and October 2026.