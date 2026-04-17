David Beckham vows to make Victoria Beckham's 52nd birthday 'most special'

David Beckham is in awe of his wife Victoria Beckham.

As the Spice Girls alum turns 52nd on Friday, the soccer legend turned to Instagram and penned a sweet note for his wife.

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Sharing throwback photos of Victoria, David wrote in the caption, "Happy Birthday to the one & only Posh Spice."

He vowed to make the fashion icon's big day special, writing, "we love you so much and we will make sure you have the most special day because as the best Wife , Mum , friend & of course gym partner you deserve too."

"Happy Birthday We Love You @victoriabeckham," David concluded.

Victoria Beckham responded to the lovely gesture in the comments section, writing, "I love you so much."

Furthermore, David Beckham also poured his love for Victoria on Stories of his official handle. Sharing photos of Victoria, David poked a little fun at her, writing, "To my working class wife, happy birthday. We love you," adding, "Be honest."

This referred to a viral clip from Netflix's Beckham docuseries, where David playfully interrupted Victoria as she talked to the cameras.

While Victoria was sharing about how she and David come from "working class" families, David said laughing "be honest."

Unconvinced David asked his wife, "What car did your dad drive you to school in?"

However after some back and forth about the specifics of vehicle, Victoria admitted, "OK, in the '80s, my dad had a Rolls Royce."