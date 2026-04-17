J-Hope reveals whether he'd want to close the chapter on BTS 'while they were still on top'

BTS is one South Korean group that has overtaken the current media landscape, and one of its members, J-Hope just talked about what his thoughts are about stopping everything while they are still at the top, instead of waiting until the hype dies down.

He shared everything during an interview with Rolling Stone. His conversation branched off after he started talking about his solo track Arson and its lyrics that ponder the idea, “Do I put out the fire, or burn even brighter?”

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In terms of a disbanding he said, “although, well… Now that some time has passed, I realized it’s probably not something I can stop just because I want to stop it.”

“Personally, I’m very affected by the people around me, so I have to think about whether I can handle the emotional effect my decisions will have on so many others. I struggled with that.”

But “in the end, I felt that keeping the flame burning is what I truly want, and the choice that feels most authentically me.”

As for the song he added, “When I was writing that song in 2022, I poured in all of my emotions I was feeling at the time.”

He also took a small trip down memory lane to recall everything and admitted, “back then, I was worried. I thought: Is getting all this love and attention actually a good thing? Maybe while everyone is clapping and cheering for me, I should just turn it all off.”

“But I think I’ve changed a lot since then. Because all of this is just a part of me. And through it all, whether working with the group or in my personal career, I’m experiencing a lot of life and learning from everything.” Especially since “There are things that you can only feel at a particular time in your life.”

This is why before concluding he admitted too that, “that’s how you live, and grow, and become an adult, after all. I think I felt a lot of that while making music during that time and ever since.”