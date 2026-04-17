Photo: Sandra Bullock breaks silence on her latest shock move: 'I need a plan'

Sandra Bullock breaks silence on her latest shock move.

During her recent appearance at CNBC's Changemakers 2026 event in New York City on Thursday, April 16, she discussed her shocking return to social media.

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Amid the release of Practical Magic 2, the actress has rejoined Instagram after staying distant from the platform for many years.

"It didn’t feel like it would ever be my thing," she while acknowledging the gap between observing and participating.

While her official account is brand new, Bullock admitted that she has not been entirely absent from the digital space.

She even admitted that like many parents, she used a "quiet" approach to navigate the platforms her children use.

"I do have two kids, and I was like, I need to figure this out. So I’d been on social media, but quietly, just to learn and shop."

Pam Abdy reportedly approached Bullock about the strategic importance of a social media presence to support the movie sequel. She emabraced the proposition when she faced with the professional benefits of the platform.

"I’m not spontaneous. I need a plan," Bullock said.

"I need to think about it. How does that affect what I can contribute? How badly can I f*** it up? Which, that will come, and I’m just going to lean into that."