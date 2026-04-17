Savannah Guthrie gets major update in mom Nancy abduction case

FBI recently received and is now analyzing potentially critical DNA recovered months ago

US TV anchor Savannah Guthrie has received a major update in her mother Nancy kidnapping case, nearly three months after her abduction.

According to media reports, the FBI recently received and is now analyzing potentially critical DNA recovered months ago from the Tucson, Arizona, home of Nancy Guthrie.

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The sources familiar with the investigation have told this to ABC News.

Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of Today show host Savannah, was abducted from her home early on February 1.

The report further says a private Florida lab that works with the Pima County Sheriff's Department sent the sample to the FBI in recent weeks.

The close insider said the FBI is now using new technology to conduct advanced analysis on the DNA sample to see if it can lead to Nancy Guthrie's kidnapper.

An FBI official has confirmed, "There is no new DNA evidence in the Nancy Guthrie case. The FBI requested this material over two months ago.

"The Pima County Sheriff's Office sent it to a private lab in Florida. Eleven weeks later, that lab has now transferred an original hair sample to the FBI Laboratory for testing. We remain fully committed to this investigation."

Meanwhile, Brian Entin, the journalist at NewsNation has also made similar claims.

He tweeted, “Some DNA evidence from Nancy Guthrie’s home has been sent to the FBI’s lab for advanced analysis.”

“I am told the evidence includes hairs found in Guthrie’s home,” he said and added “This comes after evidence has already been tested through a Florida lab the Pima County Sheriff's Office uses.”



