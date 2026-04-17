Rihanna expecting fourth child with ASAP Rocky

Rihanna has broken her silence on pregnancy rumours.

The American singer, who shares three kids with her partner ASAP Rocky, has found herself at the center of pregnancy speculations once again.

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Recently, a content creator, Krissy Clemons posted a video clip on her official Instagram handle sharing that Rihanna will soon be having "four kids running around", adding that it "sounds like a dream."



In the video, Krissy noted that Vogue shared an article featuring the picture of Rihanna getting out of a car flaunting her baby bump.

While fans flooded the comments section speculating if the Umbrella singer is actually pregnancy, the beauty mogul made sure to not let go of the rumour.

The mother-of-three joined the comments section, writing, "Is the baby in the womb with us?" with a confused face emoji.

However, it is worth mentioning that the picture Krissy referred to was captured in July 2025 when Rihanna was pregnant with her daughter, whom she welcomed in September 2025.

While Rihanna herself hinted earlier this year that she wants a fourth kids, the singer doesn't seem to be in rush.

In January 2026, Rihanna commented under the post, prompting discussion about whether to get "hot and sexy" or get "pregnant in 2026."

"Wait! So I'm not crazy then? Bet!" the singer replied.

Notably, the Fenty Beauty owner has three kids: sons RZA and Riot and a daughter Rocki Irish Mayers.