Photo: Sheinelle Jones reflects on struggling times post sudden tragedy

Today host Sheinelle Jones has reflected on her last year, which has been defined by a deep grief and a personal triumph.

As fans will be aware, Jones husband, Uche Ojeh, died after battling brain cancer in May 2025.

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In a new chat with Us Weekly, the show host opened up about navigating loss post her sudden loss while speaking at the launch event for her Through Mom’s Eyes book held at Double Knot NYC.

“This year, everybody knows, has been a lot for me,” Jones, who shared three children with her husband began.

She added, “It’s been an emotional roller-coaster.”

For those unversed, Jones and Ojeh met in college and were married for 18 years.

She also addressed that for her, the focus is now on showing her children that strength and sorrow can coexist.

“I would love for them to see me as resilient, strong,” Jones told the outlet as she promoted her new book called Through Mom’s Eyes in 2020.

She also shared, “[Matthew McConaughey’s mom] Kay McConaughey told me to not ever lose my humor.”

“And so I want them to know that we have to hold two things these days: We’re grieving, but their dad pushed their mom to write this book, and mom kept her promise, and here we are.”