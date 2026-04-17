Christine Baranski, Richard E Grant to play lead roles in Noel Coward's 'Hay Fever'

Christine Baranski is all set to play the lead role opposite Richard E. Grant in a revival of Noël Coward’s comedy Hay Fever.

As per Variety, the 73-year-old actress will make her West End debut as Judith Bliss, while Richard will portray the role of David Bliss in the romantic comedy. However, the further cast is yet to be announced.

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“Last year, Judith retired from her life-on-stage. Already, she misses the applause. Idling away at their country home, the rest of the family — reclusive novelist husband David and failure-to-launch children Sorrel and Simon — are too self-involved to be a good audience,” read the play’s synopsis.

“So, Judith invites a young fan as her guest for the weekend. But unbeknownst to her, each of the Blisses have a guest of their own arriving at the very same time. Completely unsuited to hosting and allergic to compromise, the house quickly erupts into a chaos of parlor games, put-downs and unrequested encores," according to the official synopsis of the play.

Hay Fever will run at Wyndham’s Theater in London from September 22 to December 12.

Richard also expressed his excitement about the upcoming play.

“25 years ago, I guest starred for a night in ‘The Play What I Wrote’ at the beautiful Wyndham’s Theatre. I am delighted to return to the Wyndham’s stage (and maybe to a bigger dressing room) alongside the sensational Christine Baranski in Noël Coward’s delicious comedy, ‘Hay Fever,’ which premiered in the West End 101 years ago (but who’s counting?)" he said.

"I love the theatre and am thrilled to return to it, and to be directed by the illustrious Emily Burns," added the Death of a Unicorn star.