Prince Harry receives special Aussie gift after dance with young girl: 'Very good at twirling'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spent a memorable day with Invictus Games Team Australia alumni on Sydney Harbour

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have received a special Aussie gift after the Duke shared a dance with a four years old girl.

The royal couple received the gift before embarking on a cruise around Sydney's iconic harbour alongside Invictus Games enthusiasts.

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Prior to setting sail, Harry and Meghan encountered veteran Joel Vanderzwan, who gifted them personalised thongs (flip-flops) cheekily labelled 'G'day Hazza' and 'G'day Megs'.

Meghan informed the veteran’s daughter Charlotte that her husband Harry was "very good at twirling", prompting the Duke to rise and spin the little girl around after she requested a dance with the prince.

Later, the Invictus Australia shared a video of Harry’s dance and gifts on its Instagram handle.

The video was posted with caption, “Name a more iconically Aussie gift than a pair of thongs (or flip flops for the uninitiated).”

It further said, “Invictus Games The Hague 2022 alumnus Joel Vanderzwan and his family presented Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex with a pair of personalised thongs before they set off sailing around Sydney Harbour with Invictus Games #TeamAus alumni and families.”

In another post, the Invictus Australia said: “We are immensely grateful to Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, for spending a memorable day with Invictus Games Team Australia alumni on Sydney Harbour.”