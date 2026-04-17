BTS’ J-Hope spills what his favorite part is about the group’s reunion with ‘Arirang’

There’s a lot that BTS’ J-Hope has planned for the future, whether it be with his return to music or in terms of living up to his stage name and finally fans have an inside scoop.

The entire conversation happened alongside Rolling Stone and sees the singer get up close and honest about everything from the group’s new album Arirang to his love for his team members.

Advertisement

While BTS has taken the world by storm, for those still unversed, they are a seven-man team, with members; RM, Jin, Suga, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook.

During the chat in question, J-Hope was asked about the group’s reunion following military enlistment and explained how different both instances felt because it was the first time since their debut that he was solo.

In his own words, “after finishing my military service, I performed as a solo artist for a time before reuniting with the group. And during that time, I was already feeling how different those experiences are. Now that we’re back together, the other members are filling in any gaps that I feel in my expression, in my performance.”

To him, “In a lot of ways, I realized that this is why there are seven of us: Each person was doing their job spectacularly well, and that was something to cherish. But my favorite part is that the fans will be happy that we’re back together. I’m so happy about that as well.”

As for the album itself the tracklist includes; Body to Body, Hooligan, Aliens, FYA, 2.0., No. 29, SWIM (Lead Single), Merry Go Round, NORMAL, Like Animals, they don’t know ’bout us, One More Night, Pleas and Into the Sun.