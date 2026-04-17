Jennifer Aniston, Jim Curtis inch closer to ‘celebrating’ their love story: ‘She’s pushing herself’

Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis are inching closer to their wedding day and it’s said to come with fervor, and any day now.

The claim has been made by well-placed sources who are not only gushing on the duo’s relationship but also noting what perfect a time they wound up meeting.

Advertisement

The source spoke of this with RadarOnline and claimed, “she's the first to admit they probably wouldn't have meshed if they'd met a decade or two earlier. [But] at this stage of her life, she was so ready to date a mature, grounded and evolved partner, and that's exactly what she got in Jim.”

As for what the couple plan to do regarding wedding planning, they said “a small wedding” is what they are planning and its not just Aniston calling the shots, because Jim's said to be “totally down” for that too.

In both their eyes, “it's all about being authentic and celebrating their love story in a relaxed and spiritual way”, not a grand affair.

In their eyes, “just as long as they have all the people they love there to celebrate their special day, that's what matters more than anything” at this point in their lives since their already in their 50’s.

As for a little bit more about the duo, they are both finding this romance ‘refreshing’ because Curtis at least is “not caught up” in the whole Hollywood sphere, being a hypnotist himself, but still “he respects what she does and supports her wholeheartedly,” and “she loves that he gets what she's doing and what she's about.”

As for the actual wedding day, Aniston is hard at work, trying to push herself despite already being in what many say is amazing shape.