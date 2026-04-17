Sam Altman recent attack raises fresh concerns about dark turn in ‘anti-AI movement’

The AI industry is reeling after a 20-year-old allegedly attacked the home of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman last week.

The incident, which the FBI characterizes as a targeted plot against AI executives, has sparked a fierce debate over the growing radicalization within fringes of the anti-AI movement.

Advertisement

However, the suspect identified as Moreno-Gama was apprehended carrying a manifesto detailing the existential risk AI poses to humanity.

According to criminal complaints, the document included a hit list containing the names and home addresses of various AI board members, CEOs, and investors.

While law enforcement views the act as a dangerous escalation, Moreno-Gama’s defense attorney and parents maintain he was experiencing a severe mental health crisis and characterized the event as a property crime, at best.

The attack has exposed a dark corner of the internet where anti-corporate violence is being celebrated.

Some users have begun using the term “Luigi-ing”-a reference to Luigi Mangione, the man accused of killing United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson-to describe violent acts against tech leaders.

On platforms like X and Reddit, fringe users labeled the attacker a “hero”, citing fears that AI will commoditize humanity and destroy the global economy.

Mainstream AI safety organizations moved quickly to distance themselves from the violence. PauseAI, a group advocating for a temporary halt in AI development, confirmed Moreno-Gama had posted on their public Discord server but clarified he was never a member.

“We exist to give people a peaceful, democratic path to act on concerns about AI,” said PauseAI CEO Maxime Fournes. The company has long advised employees to hide their ID badges outside the office to avoid being targeted.

In response, OpenAI Global Policy Chief Chris Lehane argued that irresponsible critiques of AI have real-world consequences. Some technical staff-including those in the alignment field- have publicly disagreed, suggesting that suppressing legitimate concerns is not the solution.

I believe our job should be to earn trust by making the benefits real, being honest about risks and uncertainty, sharing what we learn, measuring real-world impacts, and supporting public oversight and resilience,” Wolfe said.

"And while I of course agree that the recent violence is terrible, unjustified, and may have been encouraged by a small number of bad actors, I think it’s bad for the public discourse to lump all AI critics together as ‘doomers’ and suggest that it’s inappropriate for them to express their concerns.”

As AI continues its rapid advancement, the movement opposing it is splintering. While the majority of advocates remain committed to peaceful advocacy and policy change, the industry must now grapple with a radical fringe that has moved from anonymous online vitriol to dangerous, in-person action.