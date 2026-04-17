Kevin Hart takes playful dig at Mark Wahlberg '4 AM workout' routine

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star, Kevin Hart recently gushed over Mark Wahlberg for his intense workout routine, as the Ted star recently challenged his fans with '4AM Club Challenge' on YouTube.

During a recent sit down with TMZ at a restaurant in Beverly Hills, the comedian and actor playfully talked about Mark’s viral morning workouts, after Mark told E! News that he "really do this."

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At first, the comedian and actor, playfully made fun of the tough routine, calling it "s***," but then quickly changed his tone and praised Mark for his dedication.

Kevin also joked about Mark’s age, saying the 54-year-old is actually 75, adding that this makes his discipline even more impressive.

Apart from jokes, Kevin made it clear that he respects Mark’s commitment to fitness, especially his well-known 4 AM workout schedule.

This came after Mark revealed his 4 AM daily routine and debuted his "4AM Club Challenge" on YouTube earlier this year.

What Mark Wahlberg's Workout routine look like?

Mark shared his intense workout routine on his YouTube Channel, which is as follows,

On Mondays & Fridays he focuses on chest, triceps, shoulders with heavy lifts like incline presses and shoulder presses.

On Tuesdays & Saturdays it's back and biceps day, which includes pull-downs, rows, and heavy curls.

On Thursdays he focuses on his lower body with heavy, high-volume leg presses, squats, and lunges.

On Wednesdays & Sundays Mark takes full day rest.

What does Kevin Hart’s workout routine look like?

Kevins breaks down his work routine with each day set with focused body part, as Mens Journal shared:

Monday: Lower body

Tuesday: Rest

Wednesday: Chest

Thursday: Back

Friday: Full-body

Saturday: Full-body

Sunday: Active recovery, light cardio



