Charli XCX gets candid about her 'hunger' for acting

Charli XCX, whose real name is Charlotte Emma Aitchison, is opening up about her desire to learn acting as her acting career takes off with film Erupcja.

The Brat artist, who landed her first acting role in the rom-com film, revealed that working with director Daniel Goldhaber in a small role in the remake of 1978 horror Faces of Death was an "amazing" experience.

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She further expressed her sentiments over the role in recent interview with Vogue, saying, “I went feeling so like, ‘What the f*** am I doing here?’ I was like, ‘OK, let me just see how this makes me feel.’ And it made me feel really amazing.”

And in this way, the 33-year-old British singer-songwriter developed an urge for more creative roles. Charli shared, "I have a hunger to learn and understand how other people do it."

She further added, "I don’t think I’ve ever felt like, ‘Wow, I killed that.’ I feel ready to do it 1,000 times if necessary."

However, leaving her music career that she has built over the past years and taking acting seriously "can be scary" for Charli as she admitted that her acting skill for now are "embarrassing."

Apart from it, working with actors and directors she admires makes her "feel so lucky," Charli shared.

Her new indie movie, Erupcja, is all set to release in select theatres in the US on Friday, April 17.



