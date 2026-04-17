Prince William becomes major hurdle in King Charles way

Prince William has become a major hurdle between King Charles and Prince Harry’s reunion, a new report has revealed.

According to a US-based entertainment site, the monarch is hoping to reconcile with his estranged son so he can meet his grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet/

Advertisement

Charles would like the reunion to take place at the royal family’s Sandringham Estate residence, the report revealed.

However, insiders claim that William remains strongly opposed to welcoming Harry back into the royal fold.

A source told National Examiner that William’s influence within the royal household is making it difficult for Charles to move forward with reconciliation.

“Charles is at the point where he wants to forgive Harry and find a path forward, but Prince William simply won’t hear of it, no matter what his father says,” they said.

The source added, “It’s become a huge battle because William carries enormous influence behind the scenes.

“And the truth is, many within The Firm still believe Harry and Meghan [Markle] are toxic — so Charles doesn’t have much support when it comes to welcoming them back.”