'The Valley' star Brittany Cartwright addresses plastic surgery speculations

Brittany Cartwright admitted she is "an open book," revealing that her future plans regarding cosmetic procedures are fluid.

​The TV personality, who last year underwent a “mommy makeover” four years after the birth of her son Cruz, got candid about her "second boob job" and what she is up to.

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​“I don’t really have anything set in stone that I want to do next, but I’m an open book,” she told US Weekly on April 15, during the promotion of The Valley season 3.

​Brittany continued, "[I had my] second boob job on camera, so anything I do, the world will know about it.”

​As Brittany's "mommy makeover" only included a breast augmentation and tummy tuck, she shared, “I did not get a nose job. I did not get fillers in my face, like everyone thinks."

​“If I did, I would tell you," Brittany said over the speculation of cosmetic procedures.

How she is feeling after having tummy tuck and new breast implants, Brittany gushed that she is more confident in her body.

​“I feel so amazing. I’m so glad that I did it, you know, kind of just taking my confidence back, taking my body back,” she further said. “I’m just so glad that I did it. It was something I wanted to do for a long time, and you have no idea what it actually means to me. I’m sure a lot of moms out there can understand, but yeah, I feel amazing.”

​It is pertinent to mention that Brittany went under the knife after her separation from estranged husband Jax Taylor, with whom she shares her son, Cruz.



