Canada Post’s community mailboxes to replace remaining home delivery
Canada Post said it has reached a turning point and is beginning changes to better meet evolving customer needs
Canada Post is moving ahead with a major overhaul of its delivery system, replacing door-to-door service with community mailboxes for millions of households.
In a press release, the corporation said it has reached a turning point and is beginning changes to better meet evolving customer needs while reducing financial pressures.
Under the plan, about four million remaining door-to-door addresses will be converted to community mailboxes over the next five years.
Around three-quarters of Canadian households already use centralised delivery.
The first phase will begin in late 2026 and early 2027, affecting roughly 136,000 addresses in 13 communities across provinces including British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec.
Canada Post said the rollout will be gradual, with local consultations to determine mailbox locations and notify residents ahead of changes.
Community mailboxes will offer secure, round-the-clock access to mail and parcels. Larger or signature-required items will continue to be delivered to the door or held at nearby post offices.
The corporation said accessibility will be maintained through its Delivery Accommodation Program, which provides support for customers with disabilities.
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