Analilia Mejia defeats Republican rival Joe Hathaway in New Jersey special election for US house
Analilia Mejia's victory ensures Democrats retain control of the 11th district seat, as Republicans hold only a narrow majority in the House
Progressive Democrat Analilia Mejia has won a New Jersey special election for the US House, defeating Republican Joe Hathaway and securing a key seat for Democrats.
According to the Associated Press, the race was called for Mejia shortly after polls closed on Thursday.
She will fill the seat previously held by Mikie Sherrill and serve until January.
Her victory ensures Democrats retain control of the 11th district seat, as Republicans hold only a narrow majority in the House. It also adds to recent Democratic wins ahead of the midterm elections.
Mejia ran on a platform focused on economic reform and opposition to Donald Trump, criticising his policies and leadership during the campaign.
Hathaway sought to frame Mejia’s policies as too left-leaning, writing, according to The Guardian: “I’m running to bring common-sense leadership to D.C + deliver results for our families, not push a far-left agenda.”
The district, covering parts of northern New Jersey, has shifted towards Democrats in recent years after once being a Republican stronghold.
Mejia, who previously worked with Bernie Sanders during his 2020 presidential campaign, could face Hathaway again in November when the seat is contested for a full two-year term.
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