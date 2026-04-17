Analilia Mejia defeats Republican rival Joe Hathaway in New Jersey special election for US house

Progressive Democrat Analilia Mejia has won a New Jersey special election for the US House, defeating Republican Joe Hathaway and securing a key seat for Democrats.

According to the Associated Press, the race was called for Mejia shortly after polls closed on Thursday.

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She will fill the seat previously held by Mikie Sherrill and serve until January.

Her victory ensures Democrats retain control of the 11th district seat, as Republicans hold only a narrow majority in the House. It also adds to recent Democratic wins ahead of the midterm elections.

Mejia ran on a platform focused on economic reform and opposition to Donald Trump, criticising his policies and leadership during the campaign.

Hathaway sought to frame Mejia’s policies as too left-leaning, writing, according to The Guardian: “I’m running to bring common-sense leadership to D.C + deliver results for our families, not push a far-left agenda.”

The district, covering parts of northern New Jersey, has shifted towards Democrats in recent years after once being a Republican stronghold.

Mejia, who previously worked with Bernie Sanders during his 2020 presidential campaign, could face Hathaway again in November when the seat is contested for a full two-year term.