Todd Lyons to step down from ICE leadership, DHS confirms

Todd Lyons will step down as acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement later this spring, officials with the Departemnt of Homeland and Security have confirmed.

Markwayne Mullin announced the departure, saying Lyons’ final day in the role will be May 31. No reason was provided for his decision to leave.

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In a statement, Mullin praised Lyons, calling him a “great leader of ICE and key player in helping the Trump administration remove murderers, rapists, pedophiles, terrorists, and gang members from American communities.”

Lyons had been overseeing immigration enforcement efforts, including the administration’s mass deportation plans.

His tenure drew scrutiny as arrests increased and following incidents involving the deaths of two US citizens in January.

White House border official Tom Homan also commended Lyons, saying he has “served selflessly.”

“I commend him for a distinguished law enforcement career and the countless contributions he has made to protect our country and advance its interests,” Homan said.

It remains unclear who will replace Lyons.