Todd Lyons to step down from ICE leadership, DHS confirms
Todd Lyons had been overseeing immigration enforcement efforts, including the administration’s mass deportation plans
Todd Lyons will step down as acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement later this spring, officials with the Departemnt of Homeland and Security have confirmed.
Markwayne Mullin announced the departure, saying Lyons’ final day in the role will be May 31. No reason was provided for his decision to leave.
In a statement, Mullin praised Lyons, calling him a “great leader of ICE and key player in helping the Trump administration remove murderers, rapists, pedophiles, terrorists, and gang members from American communities.”
Lyons had been overseeing immigration enforcement efforts, including the administration’s mass deportation plans.
His tenure drew scrutiny as arrests increased and following incidents involving the deaths of two US citizens in January.
White House border official Tom Homan also commended Lyons, saying he has “served selflessly.”
“I commend him for a distinguished law enforcement career and the countless contributions he has made to protect our country and advance its interests,” Homan said.
It remains unclear who will replace Lyons.
-
Canada Post’s community mailboxes to replace remaining home delivery
-
Student loan enforcement set to resume with thousands getting contacted over past dues
-
Steakhouse 801 Chophouse files for bankruptcy as high food costs hit restaurant sector
-
Analilia Mejia defeats Republican rival Joe Hathaway in New Jersey special election for US house
-
Trader Joe's settlement over receipt data lawsuit could pay customers more than $100
-
Government debt grows as IMF warns against fuel subsidies during global energy crisis
-
Canada Revenue Agency’s error leads to $5mn refund payout on alleged false tax filing
-
Netflix boss drops 'ego' remarks as he gets candid about lost Warner Bros deal
-
White House to give US agencies access to Anthropic AI, report says
-
Ex Virginia governor kills wife, dies by suicide amid divorce dispute-investigations underway
-
Trump administration to launch refund portal for struck-down tariffs: A guide for importers
-
Flood Alert 2026: Nigeria warns of widespread flooding, flags risks in 33 states