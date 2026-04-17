Trader Joe's settlement over receipt data lawsuit could pay customers more than $100

Trader Joe’s has agreed to a settlement in a class action lawsuit over alleged receipt data practices, with some customers potentially eligible for payouts of more than $100.

The case, filed in 2019, claimed the retailer violated the Fair and Accurate Credit Transactions Act by printing receipts that showed both the first six and last four digits of customers’ card numbers. Under the law, businesses are only allowed to display the last five digits.

Advertisement

The lawsuit argued that the practice could increase the risk of identity theft.

Trader Joe’s said the issue was limited to certain locations and affected a small number of transactions.

The company has denied wrongdoing and stated there have been no known cases of identity theft linked to the receipts.

It agreed to a $7.4 million settlement to resolve the case and avoid further legal proceedings.

If approved by the court, eligible customers could receive payments of $102.45.

To qualify, individuals must have made a purchase between March 5, 2019, and July 19, 2019, using a credit or debit card and received a receipt showing both the first six and last four digits.

A final approval hearing is scheduled for August 2026.