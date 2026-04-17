Sandra Bullock's 'needed' decision after partner Bryan Randall's death revealed
Sandra Bullock's partner Bryan Randall passed away at the age of 57 due to ALS
Insiders have revealed how Sandra Bullock healed herself after the death of her partner Bryan Randall.
For those unaware, Randall died at the age of 57 on August 5, 2023, after his three-year battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), the same disease which claimed the life of Grey’s Anatomy star Eric Dane in February of this year. ALS “is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that destroys motor neurons in the brain and spinal cord, causing voluntary muscle control to fail.”
PEOPLE magazine’s sources claimed that Bullock, who started her relationship with Randall in 2015, “spent a lot of time” after the death of her partner.
She stayed at home “with her kids” during the most difficult time in her life because “after everything she went through with Bryan, she needed time to care for herself.”
According to the insiders, The Lost City star, who adopted son Louis in 2010 and daughter Laila in 2015 and raised them with the late American model Randall, “needed to ensure that she and her kids were in the best possible place for her to go back to work.”
Notably, after a long break to recover her wounded heart, Bullock has resumed her acting career, as she attended the Warner Bros. Movie presentation at CinemaCon on Tuesday, April 14.
The event showed Warner Bros.' forthcoming films such as Practical Magic 2. The upcoming film, which is a sequel to the 1998 blockbuster film by Bullock and Nicole Kidman, is slated for a September 11, 2026 release.
According to the Practical Magic 2 synopsis, it shows “a multi-generational family of witches, cursed to be loveless for centuries, attempts to break the spell by confronting dark secrets and sacrificing for each other.”
It is pertinent to mention that this is Sandra Bullock’s first project since her 2022 action-comedy film Bullet Train.
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