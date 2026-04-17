Royals

Prince Harry talks about being his ‘best version’ for kids

Prince Harry talks about the weaknesses of his parents during childhood

By Eleen Bukhari
Published April 17, 2026

Prince Harry is touching upon his apprehensions before welcoming fatherhood.

The Duke of Sussex, who fathers Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet with wife Meghan Markle, says he had a lot to think upon before entering a new phase in his life.

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Speaking at the Whitten Oval, home of AFL club the Western Bulldogs, Harry said: “I see parenting evolving over time. Our kids are our upgrade.

“Not to say that I upgraded my dad or that my kids upgraded me, but the kids that we bring up in today’s world need to be upgraded.”

Harry said: “Certainly from a therapy standpoint, you want to be the best version of yourself for your kids.

“And I knew that I had stuff from the past that I needed to deal with, and therefore prepare myself to basically cleanse myself of the past.”

He said: “It’s the most important and transformational role a guy can ever move into.

“The role, gives you purpose. Those days, weeks, after birth are a real struggle.

“If I was stressed, the moment I held Archie… he would notice it quicker than I could.”

He said: “Don’t ever let yourself get to the point where you are no use to anybody.”

Eleen Bukhari
Eleen Bukhari is a London-based journalist and MSc graduate from Brunel University with over five years of experience. Specialising in the British Royal Family and global entertainment, she provides expert analysis of monarchy traditions, celebrity culture, and the evolving media narratives surrounding the world’s most high-profile figures.
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