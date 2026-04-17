David E. Kelley breaks silence on Michelle Pfeiffer's role in 'Margo's Got Money Troubles'

David E. Kelley has finally revealed how his wife Michelle Pfeiffer landed a role in Margo's Got Money Troubles.

For those unaware, Margo's Got Money Troubles, created by Kelly, is a comedy-drama based on Rufi Thorpe’s 2024 novel of the same name. The show stars Elle Fanning as Margo Millet, a young mother, along with Pfeiffer, Greg Kinnear, Nicole Kidman, Marcia Gay Harden, Nick Offerman, Michael Angarano, Thaddea Graham, and others.

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According to its synopsis, Margo “struggles to make ends meet. When her estranged father [Offerman] offers help, she starts an OnlyFans account using his advice from pro wrestling. Though successful, she wonders if Internet fame comes at too high a cost.”

While conversing with PEOPLE magazine, Kelley opened up about Pfeiffer’s character Shyanne Millet, who is Margo's mother and a former Hooters waitress, revealing how he convinced her to take the role.

He said, "When I read this book, I only saw Michelle. So I came home and said, 'Look, we've all read it. We all think you're right for it. Would you consider it?' And as soon as she heard it was someone from Hooters, for some reason that spoke to her."

Pfeiffer decided to give the novel a read and “she was in.” When the interviewer asked why he thought his wife was the perfect person to play Shyanne in Margo's Got Money Troubles, Kelley replied, "I think we all do that when we read books. We sort of unwittingly or unconsciously have a prototype.”

“And, of course, since we're in the film business and the adaptation business as well, we probably just instinctually do that anyway, 'Who could play this part?'" the 70-year-old filmmaker explained.

Margo's Got Money Troubles, released on April 15, 2026 with the first three episodes, is streaming on Apple TV+.

It is pertinent to mention that David E. Kelley and Michelle Pfeiffer, who have been married since 1993, welcomed two children together, namely John Henry and Claudia Rose.