Robert De Niro drops brutal Oscar dig at Ben Stiller

Robert De Niro and Ben Stiller reunited to promote the upcoming Focker-in-Law.

During the lively appearance, De Niro roasted Stiller after Ariana Grande was introduced as the newest member of the beloved Meet the Parents franchise.

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Praising Grande, De Niro called her "probably the single most talented screen partner I've been lucky to share the screen with."

However, Stiller chimed in, saying, "In a way, she's kind of like the new Ben Stiller."

Roasting his friend, De Niro said to Stiller, "She got an Oscar nomination. How many of those do you have?"

The light hearted exchange turned into a comedic back-and-forth, with Ben Stiller poking fun at his own career by likening his work in Madagascar to Robert De Niro's iconic Raging Bull.

De Niro didn't miss a beat as he quipped that he preferred the one with the "minions" referencing a rival animated franchise.

The banter comes as the fourth installment in the hit series prepares for its release after the franchise being first launched in 2000. Focker-in-Law is set to release on November 25, 2026.