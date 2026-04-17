Allison Williams drops key advice for 'Girls' costar Christopher Abbott, Aubrey Plaza before their first baby

Allison Williams has taught her Girls co-star Christopher Abbott and his partner Aubrey Plaza an important lesson before welcoming their first child together.

For those unaware, Abbott and Plaza, who have known one another since 2020, were first romantically linked in 2025. The couple confirmed its relationship at the Death of a Salesman afterparty in NYC, while a representative of The White Lotus star confirmed her pregnancy news to PEOPLE magazine after the outlet revealed the news.

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At the New York City screening of Brunello: The Gracious Visionary, Williams chatted with E! News, where she shared her excitement about Abbott expecting his first child with Plaza.

Expressing her feelings, she said, "I just saw that. It’s so exciting! I’m very excited for them, it’s going to be amazing.”

The 38-year-old American actress added, “I’m one of those annoying people that, now that I'm a mom, I'm sort of like, 'Oh my god.' Like, you don't know. It's so obnoxious.... just anyone I find out is having a baby, I get excited for that."

When the outlet asked her to give expectant parents any advice, Williams told them to “trust your instinct.”

"People have been doing this for as long as there’ve been people. So just trust your instincts, call your friends, reach out, let a stranger hold your baby so you can pee, you know,” the Regretting You star suggested.

It is pertinent to mention that Allison Williams, who shares her 4-year-old son Arlo with her husband Alexander Dreymon, played the role of Christopher Abbott’s character Charlie Dattolo’s girlfriend Marnie Michaels in Girls, a comedy television series which ran for six seasons from 2012 to 2017.



