Prince Harry gets absolutely put on blast: ‘It is another stop at a long trail of attacks’

Prince Harry gets absolutely put on blast: ‘It is the another stop at a long trail of attacks’

Prince Harry has once again found himself facing the fires of experts and commentators, because of the things he’s said agains this father the King, especially in respect to his parenting.

The original comments that sparked all this were shared during a discussion on stage during a visit to a men's mental health charity in Melbourne.

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“There's no judgment, there's no blame, there's no pointing the finger. The reality is that – however you are parenting – that is a personal experience to you, you are going to want to improve on that.”

But this has sparked a lot of chatter, with many calling it a hidden snub, especially Mark Dolan the host of TalkTV.

The conversation he had regarding this, with biographer Angela Levin began when he admitted, “It takes a lot to shock me, but I'm genuinely horrified by these remarks.”

To this Ms Levin said, “I think they're absolutely awful, and it is the another stop at a long trail to attack and attack and attack his father, the King. What is very strange is that he does this, then five minutes later he says ‘can I come and join you’, so it's a terrible mess. I remember soon after they left the Royal Family Harry did the same story, he just keeps on about this story”.

For those unversed with the comments she’s referencing, they were Prince Harry’s own thoughts about where King Charles left “a lot to be desired” with his parenting duties. In respect to this Ms Levin noted one instance where he mentioned not getting a bike even though he wanted one, sparking wave after wave of journalists pulling out images of ‘liar’ Prince Harry with his father, on a bike.

Moreover, the journalist and Prince Harry’s own biographer didn’t end there either and instead called him out in her concluding words by saying, “this is the sort of lying that he does. And actually, if you think about the king as compared to Harry himself, I did like him such a lot, but now I just think he's awful. He has children who are not allowed to see their family apart from Meghan's mother, right?”