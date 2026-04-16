Hoda Kotb's tearful words for Savannah Guthrie as she faces family nightmare

Hoda Kotb left in awe of Savannah Guthrie's 'strength' amid family horror

Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb, aside from being colleagues, share a strong, friendly, and familial bond.



It was quite visible when the pair were in tears during a recent interview they had on the horror the Guthrie family is facing after Nancy – an 84-year-old and mum of the TODAY show anchor – was missing for over a month.

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In addition, Kotb is stepping in as a replacement for anchor Craig Melvin on TODAY after he went on spring break, allowing her to co-host the show with Savannah, who had been returned to the airwaves weeks after her mom's disappearance.

Having a powerfully emotional moment while working beside Savannah while she reels from her mum's being missing, Kotb said, “It's been fun holding her hand. I mean, that's been my favourite part.”

The anchor was speaking with people while attending Sheinelle Jones' debut book, Through Mom's Eyes: Simple Wisdom from Mothers Who Raised Extraordinary Humans, at The Double Knot in New York City.

Fighting back tears, Kotb noted, “Just sitting next to her. That's it. It's been really beautiful, and I feel privileged to be able to sit there for a little while.”

She continued, “I don't feel that. I feel like I get to be in the seat to watch what strength looks like. There's nobody like her.”

Meanwhile, the law enforcement agencies investigating the disappearance case of Nancy are yet to produce a suspect.