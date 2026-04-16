'James Bond' franchise head shares message to 'excited' fans amid next 007 mystery

Amazon MGM studio head weighs in on search for new James Bond

As anticipation builds over who will be the next 007 agent, the studio behind the franchise, Amazon MGM Studios, has been tight-lipped.



In this full-secrecy environment, some breadcrumbs are dropped to offer fans a window into what they should expect.

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Starting with Denis Villeneuve, a Canadian filmmaker known for Dune, is attached to the movie.

Along with Steven Knight, who is the creator of Peaky Blinders, for penning the screenplay.

These names signal the seriousness with which the studio is offering to create a spectacle after the exit of the last Bond agent, Daniel Craig.

Now, at CinemaCon, the head of Amazon MGM Studios, Courtenay Valenti, has told fans to remain patient as they are taking their time to deliver the best experience yet.

“Now, I know you’re all wondering when we’re going to announce who’s playing James Bond,” she said.

“Don’t get too excited. Please know that we’re taking the time to do this with care and deep respect. It is the dream of a lifetime for all of us to bring audiences this next chapter, and it’s a responsibility we don’t take lightly.”

She continued, “What I can tell you is this: when you pair one of the most beloved franchises in history with a world-class filmmaking team, including the brilliant director Denis Villeneuve, extraordinary producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman, executive producer Tanya Lapointe, and screenwriter Steven Knight, you’re setting the stage for something that’s truly worthy of the Bond legacy."

“That film is coming, and when the time is right, we’ll have much more to share," Courtenay concluded.

Despite the message, fans have been in overdrive to guess who will play the next James Bond.Names from Jacob Elordi to Callum Turner have been thrown in the mix.