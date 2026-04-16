Sarah Ferguson to reunite with ‘disgraced’ Andrew in new home?

Sarah Ferguson is expected to reunite with her former husband and ex-Prince, Andrew, in his newly renovated home, Marsh Farm, on the Sandringham Estate.

According to a property expert, the former Duke of York could stay long term in his new home rather than staying her temporarily.

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Andrew was recently photographed walking his dog near Marsh Farm as he appeared to be adjusting to his new home which has enhanced security features and interior refurbishments.

According to property expert Elliot Castle, the improvements could have cost a six-figure sum and indicate the residence was specifically prepared for Andrew with privacy and safety in mind.

Castle also noted that Andrew’s former wife, Sarah Ferguson, could potentially join him at the property.

"From a property perspective, this looks far more like a managed family arrangement than a typical move," he told The Mirror.

The expert added, "Marsh Farm appears to have been prepared specifically for Andrew, with privacy and security front of mind, so it’s unlikely to be a short-term stop."

He noted that Marsh Farm "could easily" become Andrew’s long-term base and now that reports claim that Fergie is "effectively homeless,” then a reunion between the two could happen.

"As for Sarah Ferguson, it wouldn't be unusual from a property standpoint for former partners to share a living arrangement, especially where security and routine are involved. Whether she joins him is personal, but it’s certainly feasible," Castle shared.

"Her ability to live there would depend on the nature of Andrew’s occupation and whether consent is required."