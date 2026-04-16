Rick Moranis announces iconic role 30 years after 'Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves'

Rick Moranis reprises iconic role 30 years after 'Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves'

Three decades after 'Ghostbusters' actor Rick Moranis starred in 'Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves,' the actor and comedian is returning for a big-screen role.

The Little Shop of Horrors actor is reprising his Dark Helmet role in the sequel to Mel Brooks’ 1987 sci-fi parody Spaceballs, as the first look of the upcoming film was presented at CinemaCon by Amazon MGM on Wednesday.

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The upcoming film marks Rick's first live-action role in 30 years as the commander of Spaceball One, who is the main antagonist in the 1987 Spaceballs.

The teaser shown at the event featured Rick in his character, hiding his face in the iconic Dark Helmet mask.

One of the notable scenes from the trailer showed Rick standing at a urinal when a towering Na’vi from Avatar walks up beside him.

With an apparent shocking expression on his face, Rick said, "I see you," hinting at the famous phrase from James Cameron's franchise.

Mel Brook, the creator and co-writer the 1987 cult classic, also confirmed the title of the upcoming sequel in a pre-recorded message. The official title of the film is Spaceballs: The New One.

At the CinemaCon's stage, Rick was also joined by Bill Pullman and Daphne Zuniga, who are the original cast members. Lewis Pullman was also present as a new addition for the sequel.

A synopsis of the original Spaceballs by IMDb reads, “Planet Spaceball, led by President Skroob (Mel Brooks), has wasted all of its air. Skroob schemes to steal air from their peace-loving neighboring planet Druidia by kidnapping the daughter of King Roland (Dick Van Patten), Princess Vespa (Daphne Zuniga), … Skroob sends Dark Helmet (Rick Moranis) to complete this task with Spaceball One, an impossibly huge ship piloted by Colonel Sandurz (George Wyner).”

For those unversed, Rick parted ways from on-screen roles after the death of his wife, Ann Belskey, who passed away due to cancer in 1991.

Spaceballs: The New One is set to hit theaters on April 23, 2027.



