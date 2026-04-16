Merger talks between United and American Airlines could raise ticket prices across the US
The reports follow claims that United Airlines has approached government officials about a possible deal
Talks of a potential airline merger between United and American Airlines have raised concerns about competition and rising ticket prices across the United States.
According to CNN, a combined carrier would control roughly 40 percent of US airline capacity, creating an unprecedented level of market concentration.
“The idea that we would have one airline responsible for four out of ten flights every day is beyond horrific,” said William McGee of the American Economic Liberties Project to CNN.
“It would be harmful to consumers, harmful to labor, harmful to entire cities and regions,” he added.
The reports follow claims that United Airlines has approached government officials about a possible deal. Neither airline has confirmed the discussions.
The US airline industry has already seen decades of consolidation, leaving four major carriers controlling about 80 percent of capacity. Experts say this has reduced competition in key hubs and contributed to higher fares.
“But I think there’s pretty broad agreement that the prices are higher because of the consolidation, and that the consolidation in certain crucial hubs is pretty extreme,” William Kovacic, a law professor at George Washington University told CNN.
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