Eisenhower Park shooting kills teen and injures two as police investigate gang-related incident

A teenaged boy has been killed and two others were injured in a suspected gang-related shooting at Eisenhower Park on Long Island, according to police.

The Nassau County Police Department said the shooting happened around 8:20 PM on Wednesday near Hempstead Turnpike and Merrick Avenue.

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Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said an invitation to a barbecue had been shared with gang members on social media.

An argument broke out during the gathering before shots were fired.

A 15-year-old and two others were struck by gunfire. All three were taken to hospital, where the teenager was pronounced dead. His identity has not yet been released.

Ryder said the two other victims underwent surgery late Wednesday night and were reported to be in stable condition. Their ages have not been confirmed.

Two individuals who were carrying weapons were taken into custody at the scene.

Police have not yet released details about potential charges or the identities of the suspects.