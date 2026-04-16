Sukhoi Su-57 plant hit by fire as images show severe damage to key Russian fighter jet factory
The Su-57 is Russia’s only fifth-generation fighter and relies heavily on these materials to reduce radar visibility
Satellite images have confirmed significant damage at Russia’s Sukhoi Su-57 plant following a fire earlier this month.
According to a report by Exilenova+, images released on Tuesday show parts of a key workshop at the Komsomolsk-on-Amur Aviation Plant collapsing after the blaze on APril 11.
The affected facility, known as Shop No. 46, is responsible for producing composite components used in the Su-57 stealth fighter.
Russian authorities and the plant’s operators have not issued any official statement about the incident.
Experts say the damage could significantly disrupt production. The workshop manufactures specialised composite parts essential to the aircraft’s stealth capabilities, which cannot easily be replaced or sourced elsewhere.
The Su-57 is Russia’s only fifth-generation fighter and relies heavily on these materials to reduce radar visibility.
Production has already been slow, with only a limited number of aircraft delivered in recent years.
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