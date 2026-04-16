Flash flood warning issued in Newaygo County as rising rivers trigger state of emergency

A flash flood warning has been issued in Newaygo County as rising river levels and worsening flooding prompted officials to declare a state of emergency.

According to Newaygo County Emergency Services, flooding continues across the county, particularly along the Muskegon River and White River.

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All public river access sites along the Muskegon River below Croton and the White River near the Hesperia Dam have been closed due to unsafe conditions.

Officials say water levels are rising quickly and residents in affected areas should be ready to leave at short notice.

Authorities report that water is flowing over the spillway at the Hesperia Dam and could soon overtop the structure.

The rising water has also begun affecting the Division Street bridge upstream.

Residents have been urged to monitor updates closely and prepare emergency plans in case conditions worsen.

Emergency teams and dam safety experts are continuing to monitor the situation and will issue further alerts if needed.