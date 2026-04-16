Harry ‘ready to leave Hollywood behind’ as Meghan stays focused on business goals
Prince Harry ‘keen to step away from Hollywood’ amid differing plans with Meghan Markle over her business
Prince Harry is reportedly considering stepping back from Hollywood life as he focuses on charity work.
However, Meghan Markle has different plans as she wants to stay in US and keep trying her luck in Hollywood.
An insider told a US-based entertainment site that Harry is seeking a quieter path, even as Meghan continues to pursue ambitious business goals in the US.
According to the source, Harry has stayed away from red-carpet events in recent months, while Meghan has attended several high-profile appearances on her own, including fundraising and fashion events.
"Harry would love to totally ditch Hollywood and downsize their lives so that he can go back to working on his charities but Meghan won’t even consider that. She wants to hit billionaire status and says this is just a bump in the road," the source said.
"It’s incredibly demoralizing and frustrating for someone like Harry who is used to things coming quite easily. He’s ready to wash his hands of the whole mess.
"Of course, even if Meghan were to agree it’s not nearly as simple as just deciding to pivot to something new. They’ve made commitments so there are expectations from investors that still need to be met, there’s no telling what could happen on that front if they throw in the towel.
"And, from a reputational standpoint it would be a huge disaster for them, too. She’s put so much of her identity and credibility into this brand, pulling the plug would leave a huge question mark over what she does next. That kind of public failure would be tough to come back from."
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