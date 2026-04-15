Sharon Osbourne's 5-word response to controversial rally revealed
Sharon Osbourne has reportedly been becoming increasingly vocal since Ozzy Osbourne's death
Sharon Osbourne is making her political leanings public as she pledges to attend the rally led by anti-immigration activist Tommy Robinson.
In a fiery video the English Defense League co-founder shared on social media, he announced May 16 as the date for a protest, describing it as "Britain rises and reunites".
"It’s the date the world hears our roar and that we have had enough of migration and mass immigration and the oppression from a tyrannical government."
"We’ve had enough of it," he roared, claiming the current government was responsible for "open borders, police oppression, corruption in the judiciary and abuse of the British public."
"The world was watching', and he wanted to ‘bring London to a total standstill," Robinson said, referring to the rally in September, which was attended by 100,000 people.
"They have tried to silence us for decades, but we will be silenced no more," he noted.
Obsourne, under the post of Robinson's inflammatory video, simply wrote, “See you at the march.”
According to the Daily Mail, since Ozzy Osbourne's passing, his ex-wife has become increasingly candid about his political views.
Pitching herself for a local election in Birmingham against Shahid Butt, who was convicted of a terrorist offence in Yemen earlier this year.
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