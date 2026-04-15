Photo: Kate Hudson reflects on deep bond of her Hollywood family

Kate Hudson has expressed gratitude for having a supportive family who understand and appreciate her line of work.

In her latest conversation with E! News, Kate noted that she maintains an undying "respect for every actor in our family," a sentiment bolstered by recent reflective conversations with her mother, Goldie Hawn.

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Speaking of her true feeling, she recalled, "My mom and I were talking about this. Life, it goes fast.”

“And you just gotta take every second in and every moment I get with my family and my parents is something I’m going to be very present in."

She also shared that since all of her family members share a passion for the industry, there is a level of empathy that she believes is rare for those outside of "Hollywood royalty."

She continued,"My family is a part of the industry and loves the industry and so there’s a familiarity and an understanding.”

“There’s recognition that’s sort of different than if you grew up in a family that wasn’t and didn’t understand the business," Hudson concluded.