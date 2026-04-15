Kate Middleton dragged into storm surrounding Meghan Markle retreat

Once again tensions between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton have been erupted following the controversy surrounding the Duchess of Sussex's upcoming retreat in Australia.

The event, set to take place in Sydney, has drawn backlash after an influencer claiming to be attending prompted a conspiracy theory questioning the Princess of Wales' past cancer diagnosis.

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Now, insiders claim that Kate is furious that the event is continuing despite the controversy.

The source told Radar Online, "Kate is fuming this event is still going ahead after this revelation."

Adding, "While it isn't Meghan's fault directly, she would have appreciated the gesture of the event being cancelled, or at least the guest being banned, in recognition of the horror this kind of 'cancer fakery' trolling causes high-profile victims of the disease."

They went on to note that the concern isn't about the event's concept but, what is unsettling people is the "type of individuals now publicly linking themselves to it and claiming to be part of the guest list."

"But when someone who is associated, even loosely, with the event has a track record of promoting deeply offensive and baseless claims – particularly something as serious as questioning a cancer diagnosis – it changes how the entire project is perceived. It stops being just a wellness or branding exercise and starts to attract a very different kind of attention," the source told the outlet, adding that although there's no direct connection with Meghan Markle "the optics alone are enough to raise questions and create unease around what is supposed to be a positive, aspirational experience."

Insiders note that the situation raises questions about how carefully guest list for retreat has been curated, noting that "Even if the organizers had no awareness of these individuals' views, their presence risks shifting the narrative away from what the retreat is meant to stand for, and toward controversy that could have been avoided."