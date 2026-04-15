Sarah Ferguson makes 'desperate' move amid explosive Epstein fallout

Sarah Ferguson has retreated from public life and sought support from a holistic healer amid ongoing scrutiny linked to past association with Jeffrey Epstein.

Radar Online revealed that the ex-wife of Andrew Mountbatten Windsor has been staying with spiritual healer Anamika Neitlich, who previously supported her during a difficult period in 2010.

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Notably, Ferguson has also written the foreword for Neitlich's book The Beautiful Language of the Heart.

An insider told the outlet that Ferguson has been staying with the healer in a "desperate bid to realign her chakras."

"Seeking out a holistic healer is, for Sarah, a very intentional and personal step toward restoring some sense of inner stability – she genuinely – and, frankly, a bit desperately – believes that approaches like chakra work, meditation and spiritual healing can help her make sense of the emotional strain she has been under and begin to process it in a more grounded way," the source added.

Furthermore, insider also claimed, "It speaks volumes about just how overwhelmed she has become in recent months, and how dramatically she has stepped back from the highly visible, socially driven life she once embraced so confidently."

The source said, "Ferguson has a well-established pattern of turning to alternative and holistic therapies at moments when she feels emotionally overwhelmed or at a personal low point, and this situation appears to be following that same trajectory – she is actively seeking out a sense of calm, mental clarity, and emotional steadiness."

Adding, "For her, these kinds of retreats are not just about relaxation, they are a way of shutting out the external pressures and constant scrutiny – a deliberate effort to quiet the noise surrounding her life and regain a sense of control."

On the other hand, the outlet also revealed what Sarah Ferguson wrote in Anamika Neithlich's book: "I am totally delighted to introduce you to one of the most unique stories in the world. It's an inspiring example of what's possible in finding yourself... so don't give up on anyone and don't give up on yourself."

This comes as Sarah Ferguson has remained absent from the public appearances due to Epstein fallout which has fueled speculations about her whereabouts.

Now, a source revealed, "At the moment, Sarah isn't anchored to any one place and is instead moving between a handful of close, trusted friends who are offering both a place to stay and much-needed emotional backing."

"Living in that kind of unsettled, transient way - on top of the intense pressure she is facing - has only heightened her need to find stability elsewhere, which is why she is leaning more heavily into grounding practices like holistic healing to regain a sense of balance," they noted.