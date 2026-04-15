Prince harry 'extremely embarrassed' by shocking new revelations

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex is facing renewed scrutiny after previously unseen texts messages between him and British journalist Charlotte Griffith were revealed.

In the 2011 and 2012 exchange, the son of King Charles and the journalist share a playful and flirty rapport. These messages have surfaced during Harry's ongoing legal battle against Associated Newspapers Limited, the publisher of the Daily Mail.

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With Harry fighting legal battle against press, his flirty exchange with a journalist may "weaken his case" as he was apparently "fraternizing with the press at a time he claims they were persecuting him."

However, insiders claim that it also "paints him as a flirty, hard-partying character who clearly has skeletons in his closet that Meghan doesn't or didn't know about."

An insider told Radar Online, "This is an extremely embarrassing situation for Harry as well as [Duchess] Meghan [Markle]."

The source also revealed that Meghan was "shocked" following the revelations, and she "wants to know the full story and the precise nature of their relationship."

Meanwhile, Harry is said to be "defending" himself "saying this all happened a very long time ago and once again it's a case of the press and their legal pitbulls trying to sling mud at him and hope that it sticks."

"He acknowledges having a playful [exchange] with this woman. But he's swearing up and down that's as far as it went – just a bit of friendly fun and that there's no need to read between the lines or associate his behavior back then with who he is today," the insider revealed.

On the other hand, the timing of the revelation couldn't be worse given that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have already been "under colossal stress recently."

"They're constantly putting out fires and dealing with crisis after crisis," the insider added.

The Duke of Sussex is reportedly irritated as people are trying to stir up trouble between him and his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, who is said to be wondering "what else is he hiding?"

As per the tipster people are now wondering "if this could be the straw that breaks the camel's back" Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who were already on "shaky ground."