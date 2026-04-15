Meghan Markle making Prince Harry’s life stressful amid financial woes

Meghan Markle reportedly wants her husband Prince Harry to keep investing in her business ventures despite financial concerns.

Amid mounting pressure over the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Hollywood ambitions, an insider said that the Duchess of Sussex remains committed to growing her lifestyle brand As Ever and believes continued spending is necessary.

Advertisement

This comes amid speculation about Harry and Meghan’s standing in Hollywood following developments involving Ted Sarandos and Netflix.

Speaking on it, an insider told Closer Magazine, “Meghan is still saying they need to spend money to make money and she wants to keep investing in As Ever so they’re just not seeing eye to eye on this and he’s sounding the alarm.”

“In her view there are challenges at the start of any entrepreneur’s journey, it’s just a case of how those challenges are met. Of course there’s no doubt she expected to be much further along by now,” they added.

The source further said that Meghan’s “stance is that they’ve already sunk so much, they’d be foolish to quit now just because the going is tougher than they anticipated.”

“She’s pushing hard to keep the momentum going and spending up a storm in the process which just has Harry even more stressed.”