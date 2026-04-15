Prince Harry, Meghan face backlash over ‘truly sickening’ move amid Australia tour

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been brutally criticized over their “truly sickening” move to visit a hospital in Melbourne right after touching down in Australia via commercial flight.

Their appearances, which touched hearts of many, has also triggered negative reactions online after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex met young patients during the first day of their non-royal trip.

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Harry and Meghan stopped by the Royal Children's Hospital, where they greeted children receiving treatment and also spoke with families and posed for photos with some of the patients.

While supporters praised the couple for taking time to interact with the children, some social media users questioned whether the visit was overly staged.

"So their own children are too important for anyone to have seen their faces, yet these poor children are fine to be used as props. Absolutely disgusting," one user shared on X, referring to Meghan’s Instagram photos of the couple’s kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, with their faces hidden.

"Truly sickening to put all those babies, some with compromised immune systems, in the room for a photo op," another commented.

A third penned, “They've just got off a commercial flight and visit sick kiddies. Wow,” per Radar Online.

"I have no words. The Royal Children's Hospital is a much-loved place in the hearts of Victorians,” one shared on the social media platform.

“I am disgusted that they used this place to PR grift!" a second person huffed about the publicity-hungry couple,” they added.